State troopers investigate alleged sexual assault of juvenile at Camp Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. - State police are investigating the alleged sexual assault of a juvenile at Camp Dearborn.

Troopers said they spoke with the male suspect around 10:20 a.m. Thursday.

He became combative during the interview and was arrested for resisting and obstructing a police officer, according to authorities.

He was taken to a nearby police department for lodging, officials said.

Michigan State Police troopers provide law enforcement services at Camp Dearborn through an agreement with Dearborn city officials. Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

