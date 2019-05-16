Sterling Heights police arrest woman on suspicion of drunken driving

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - Police said a woman driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Mound Round was arrested Sunday near 3 a.m. on suspicion of drunken driving.

A Sterling Heights police officer reported noticing the vehicle as her headlights were coming towards him in his lane. The officer activated his lights and sirens and the woman pulled over.

Police said the woman smelled like alcohol, her speech was slurred and her eyes were glossy. She agreed to do a field sobriety test and failed, according to police.

Police said she declined to take a preliminary Breathalyzer test. She was arrested and taken to the police station where police said she refused a DataMaster test.

A blood test was administered and officials are awaiting the results.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.