Students from Palmer Park Prep Academy to finish school year at Detroit International Academy

DETROIT - School officials announced students from Palmer Park Preparatory Academy in Detroit will finish the school year at the Detroit International Academy.

Palmer Park Preparatory Academy was closed this week due to the "unacceptable" condition of the facilities, Detroit Public Schools Community District officials announced.

All 558 students from Palmer Park Prep will be moved to the Detroit International Academy for the remainder of the school year while officials assess and perform environmental testing at the building.

Officials are still working out the logistics of transportation to Detroit International Academy.

"DPSCD’s utmost priority is to ensure the safety of our children and staff," Superintendent Nikolai P. Vitti said. "We all agree the conditions of the facilities are unacceptable. ... By putting our students first, and collectively arriving to an agreement about how to best educate them in an environment that is conducive to learning, is a move in the right direction."

On Tuesday morning, Vitti and district leaders met with the Palmer Park staff to address health concerns associated with the facility. They outlined options to continue educating students, including moving classrooms to another part of the building or relocating students to other Detroit public schools for the rest of the year until the roof is repaired.

