Students from Redford Township high schools team up for attendance initiative

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Students from Redford Township high schools teamed up to encourage school attendance and send a message about absenteeism.

Teens from the Redford Union District are working with teens in the South Redford District to help end truancy.

Redford Union Schools Superintendent Sarena Shivers said the students are sending a public service announcement that is working.

She said it has decreased "the number of kids that are chronic absenteeism by about 20 percent across every building, kindergarten through high school."

Learn more about the initiative in the video above.

