Study reveals Michigan has worst roads in country

DETROIT - A new study released by a company that makes high-definition maps for self-driving cars found that Michigan has the worst roads in the country.

The group, called Level 5, found Michigan roads are as bad as many residents believe. The company gathered video images of more than 5 million miles of roads in the United States.

Computers analyzed the conditions, officials said.

According to the study, the five states with the best roads are Florida, Hawaii, Washington, Virginia and Tennessee.

The five states with the worst roads are Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Ohio and Kansas, according to the study.

You can hear more about the study in the video posted above.

