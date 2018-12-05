Sumpter Township woman to be sentenced for role in 4-year-old daughter's torture, murder

DETROIT - A woman who pleaded guilty to murder and abuse charges in connection to the death of her 4-year-old daughter will be sentenced on Wednesday.

Candice Diaz and her boyfriend are accused of abusing and killing Diaz's 4-year-old daughter, Gabrielle Barrett. The abuse allegedly happened on New Year's Day 2018 in the couple's trailer on Greenmeadow Drive in Sumpter Township.

In October, a jury found Diaz's boyfriend, Brad Fields, guilty on a list of charges including felony murder, second-degree murder, first-degree child abuse, torture, conspiracy to commit first-degree child abuse and conspiracy to commit second-degree child abuse.

Diaz, meanwhile, struck a plea deal. She pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree child abuse charges. Torture and felony murder charges were dropped as part of the deal.

Police found Gabrielle with burns and bruises all over her body. She was unresponsive with "obvious" severe burns, officers reported. She was rushed to the hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after.

In court, the couple was accused of abusing her because she was having trouble being potty trained. After she died, the couple ran. Police found them and arrested them without incident in Georgia.

"Her death is from her body breaking down from all of the injuries," said the prosecutor.

