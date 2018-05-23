Suspect sketch released in fatal beating of woman found outside abandoned Detroit school

DETROIT - Detroit police released new clues in the investigation of a woman who was beaten and left for dead behind a vacant high school on the city's west side.

Police found Jody Taylor beaten and naked on May 15 behind the abandoned Cooley High School with trauma to her body. The murder devastated Taylor's family, but when police released a sketch of the possible killer, it breathed new life into the case.

There's also new video that shows a man walking away from the scene moments after Taylor was found. Police released the video, a photo and a sketch of the man they believe is behind Taylor's murder.

The sketch was created after a woman gave police a good enough description to visualize the suspected killer. It provided some comfort for Taylor's sister, Cornice Mann.

"The fact that she spoke up and she did this for the family, it's nothing but love," Mann said.

But family members know they won't feel safe until the man is off the streets.

"He shouldn't wait for someone to turn him in," said Susie Mann, Taylor's mother. "He needs to turn himself in."

Taylor's mother admitted her daughter fell victim to the streets and drug addiction, but Taylor still had family members who cared about her.

"The fact of how she was taken is devastating," Susie Mann said.

Police said Taylor stumbled, bleeding, from behind the area of Fenkell and Hubbell avenues. They believe the man in the sketch attacked and beat her so badly that she died.

When Taylor's mother saw the sketch for the first time, it took her a moment to find the words to express what she felt.

"This is the monster that did what he did to my baby," Susie Mann said.

Family members hope someone will recognize the man from the sketch or the video. They believe the case is bigger than their pain and loss because it has an impact on the safety of the entire community.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a 23-year-old woman's death. (WDIV)

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.