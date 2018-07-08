Suspect wanted in fatal block party shooting in Mount Clemens arrested outside Chicago

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. - A man wanted in connection to a Mount Clemens homicide was taken into custody Saturday by United States marshals at a motel outside of Chicago.

According to authorities, Perry Bernard Rouse Jr. was located at a Motel 6 in Harvey, Illinois and was taken into custody without incident. He is expected to be housed at the Chicago Police Department until his extradition to Macomb County.

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office had issued a five count felony warrant for Rouse Jr.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched Thursday to the area of Court and Clemens streets for reports of shots fired about 12:20 a.m.

Deputies found a large group of people in the area celebrating the holiday and learned two people with gunshot wounds had already been transported to a local hospital.

The first victim was identified as Charlie McGowan, a 24-year-old from Clinton Township. He died from his injuries.The second victim is a 26-year-old female from Clinton Township. She is being treated for her injuries.

Charlie McGowan, 24, killed in shooting in Mt. Clemens. (WDIV)

