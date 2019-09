iStock Image

ST. MARYS, Ga. - A Georgia tattoo shop used its sales to help local children.

Secondskin Tattoo in St. Marys, Georgia, did more than 350 tattoos on Sept. 13 to raise money to pay off school lunch debts at nearby schools.

With the help of other businesses, the shop raised more than $8,000.

