Taylor police arrest two fleeing from gun store break-in

TAYLOR, Mich. - Taylor police arrested two guys as they were attempting to flee after breaking into Recoil Firearms on Ecorse near Pardee this morning.

The alleged suspects, believed to be in their late teens or early 20s, broke into the firearms store through the roof according to a store employee.

Update: Here’s what the gun store thieves were trying to steal from Recoil Firearms in Taylor. Thank goodness these didn’t get on the streets. @clickondetroit pic.twitter.com/WlpPczTLT7 — Nick Monacelli (@nickmonacelli) August 20, 2019

The front window of the store is also cracked although its not known if that was an original attempt to break in or if it happened while they break-in suspects were in the store.

