Taylor police investigate new lead in cold case murder of single mother

TAYLOR, Mich. - Chelsea Small's murder was brutal and unprovoked, but her family and the Taylor Police Department have not given up hope.

It's been six years since Small was fatally shot. Her mother, Debi Kamin, still thinks about her every day.

On Nov. 12, 2013, Small was a single mother who was working at the Advance America check-cashing shop in Taylor. A man walked in around lunchtime, police said. It first seemed like a robbery, but the man shot Small twice.

The man shot Small within seconds of entering the building before walking behind the counter and shooting her again. Detective Josh Schneider wants to know if Small was targeted.

Small has two children and was separated from their father, but police determined her former boyfriend was not involved.

Police said Small wasn't supposed to be working that day and swapped shifts at the last minute.

There's no evidence that the man meant to kill the person with whom Small switched shifts. There isn't much evidence in the case in general -- just some shell casings, the surveillance video and the fact that the man had a silencer on his gun.

For years, Small's family has done what they can to keep the story on everyone's mind, hoping someone will eventually come forward.

Police said there's a new lead in the case. Someone they investigated before is now serving a life sentence for another crime.

Investigators are hoping he might be ready to speak with police.

Police said the new lead is the investigation's current focus, but they emphasized they don't want people thinking the case is solved.

Anyone with information about Small's case is asked to call the Taylor Police Department at 734-374-1420.

