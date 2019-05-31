Teen victim of Warren home invasion stops men reportedly suspected in more than 20 home invasions

WARREN, Mich. - Police on Wednesday arrested three men suspected of at least 20 home invasions.

During one of the home invasions, a 15-year-old girl hid in the basement of a home in a storage space under the stairs. Her call to 911 is credited by police with ending nearly two dozen home invasions.

The girl stayed calm while describing what she could hear upstairs to the dispatcher and within minutes, Warren police officers surrounded the home, catching the three men by surprise.

"This is what we all signed up to do," said John Gajewski, with the Warren Police Department. "Very few times, we get people in the house. So, when we get those real calls, we ramp up our game."

According to authorities, the men targeted the homes of senior citizens in Warren, Fraser and Roseville.

"When you prey on people that can’t help themselves, that’s the lowest level of humanity," said Geri Conner, the mother of the girl who alerted police.

Police said the three men saw the girl's grandparents leave the Warren home, but had no idea the girl was inside.

"You know, what our daughter did allows closure to who were victimized," said Brian Conner. "They’ll know those people aren’t coming back."

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.