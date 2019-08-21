Teens join planning process to develop Detroit's Warrendale neighborhood

DETROIT - Detroit enlisted the help of teenagers when planning developments in the city's Warrendale neighborhood.

Teens have already built benches and tables for a new park in the west side neighborhood. The city wants young people involved in the planning because nearly half of the area's residents are children, and the hope is that they will live in the area for a long time.

Huntington Bank is going to help with developments in the neighborhood in the form of $5 million over five years.

The money will be used to revamp the business district and build new housing.

Learn more about the project in the video above.

