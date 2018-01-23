VIDEO: Therapy dog provides comfort to victims at Larry Nassar sentencing

LANSING, Mich. - Preston loves belly rubs and always has a smile on his face.

The therapy dog has been at every day of the sentencing for Larry Nassar to help comfort victims who are reliving what they experienced at the hands of the doctor.

Nassar worked at Michigan State University and at USA Gymnastics, the Indianapolis-based group that trains Olympians. He admitted he molested gymnasts and kept a collection of child pornography.

Preston is a therapy dog at the Small Talk Children’s Assessment Center, a domestic abuse treatment center in Ingham County.

