WATCH: Day 6 of victims addressing former doctor Larry Nassar at sentencing in sexual abuse cases

LANSING, Mich. - Over 100 victims are expected to appear and speak during the sentencing hearing for former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar who has plead guilty to several counts of sexual abuse and assault.

Nassar has plead guilty to abusing young girls for decades. His main sentencing hearing started on Tuesday and is expected to last at least four days with nearly 100 victims speaking.

LIVE STREAM: Sentencing, victim statements expected in Larry Nassar case

WATCH: Day 1 of victims addressing former doctor Larry Nassar at sentencing in sexual abuse cases

WATCH: Day 2 of victims addressing former doctor Larry Nassar at sentencing in sexual abuse cases

WATCH: Day 3 of victims addressing former doctor Larry Nassar at sentencing in sexual abuse cases

WATCH: Day 4 of victims addressing former doctor Larry Nassar at sentencing in sexual abuse cases

WATCH: Day 5 of victims addressing former doctor Larry Nassar at sentencing in sexual abuse cases

Below you'll find victim statements as they are being made. This list will be updated throughout the day. (Warning: Strong, disturbing language in videos)

Whitney Burns met Nassar at age 15 after she and her family were involved in a head-on collision and they were referred to the famed doctor.

“Our family was so vulnerable at this time,” Burns said. “The power Larry nassar held was given to him and we are here to take it away.”

Watch her statement below:

Isabell Hutchins told the court about a box of gifts Nassar sent her from past Olympic events. She brought the box to court and read from the letters he sent her.

“Being only 10 years old, him being the most trusted doctor that all of my teammates saw, and having a friend say that she experienced the same thing, well I thought nothing of it,” Hutchins said. “

Watch her statement below:

Natalie Woodland, 16, told the court that many of these abuses could have been prevented.

“To those people and organizations who let Nassar get away with these disgusting acts for so long, shame on you,” Woodland said. “People came to you crying out for help and you did nothing but turn them away, threaten them, and make them feel worse about their situation.”

Watch her statement below:

Jillian Swinehart told the court that she questions the injuries Nassar diagnosed.

“I know that I should not feel ashamed of what happened to me because it was not my fault at all, it was yours,” Swinehart said. “All of this is your fault.”

Watch her statement below:

Swinehart’s mother, addressed the court telling the court how the abuse affected her daughter and their family.

“I’ll never forget the day that she that Larry had done this to her,” Swinehart said. “It’s like your world collapses.”

Watch her statement below:

