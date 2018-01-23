LIVE STREAM: Day 6 of victim statements at Larry Nassar sentencing for sex abuse cases

LANSING, Mich. - The sentencing for former sports physician Larry Nassar will continue Tuesday morning in Lansing. Watch it live here.

Nassar is being sentenced for sexually assaulting young gymnasts and others under the guise of medical treatment. More than 90 women and girls have spoken during the hearing, which will resume at 9 a.m. Monday.

[UPDATE]

Thirty-seven victims were added to the list over the weekend, bringing the total to nearly 160. Nassar will not be sentenced on Monday. The court must allow at least 67 more victims offer their statements before sentencing. More victim statements could be added. Nassar's sentencing could come as late as Wednesday.

WARNING: Strong, disturbing language and adult content expected during hearing.

WARNING: Strong, disturbing language and adult content expected during hearing.

During Day 1 of sentencing, several victims spoke on the record about the abuse they endured from the former gymnastics doctor. Olympic gold medalists Aly Raisman and Jordyn Wieber were in court on Friday. Wieber was the first to speak on Friday - watch her statement here.

Top gymnastics board members resign in wake of abuse case

The chairman, vice chairman and treasurer of USA Gymnastics have resigned.

Paul Parilla, Jay Binder and Bitsy Kelly announced they were stepping down Monday after calls for their ouster by gymnasts who have testified they were abused by ex USAG sports doctor Larry Nassar, whose sentencing hearing continues this week in Michigan. Former Olympians and dozens of others have testified at the hearing.

CEO Steve Penny was forced out last year.

A person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press that U.S. Olympic Committee CEO Scott Blackmun met with Parilla earlier this month and asked for his resignation. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak about the issue publicly.

In a statement, Blackmun said new board leadership is needed because current leaders have “been focused on establishing they did nothing wrong” instead of supporting the abuse victims.

Nassar victim says Michigan State billing her

A 15-year-old girl says Michigan State University is still billing her for medical appointments during which she says a sports doctor sexually assaulted her.

Emma Ann Miller made the allegation in her statement to a Michigan judge Monday. She says she’s possibly Larry Nassar’s last victim, because he was let go by the university a week after her last “treatment” in August 2016.

A Michigan State spokesman says Miller’s comments are being looked into, and patients of Nassar’s “will not be billed.” Officials at the school are under fire for not doing enough to stop Nassar years ago.

Nassar has admitted molesting athletes during treatment when he was employed by Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

More than 100 women and girls have given statements at Nassar’s sentencing hearing in Michigan or have had statements read on their behalf.

