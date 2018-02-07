5,600 DTE customers without power in Clarkston area

Thousands of residents are without power in the Clarkston area. (WDIV)

CLARKSTON, Mich. - A widespread power outage has been reported in the Clarkston area, as several thousand residents have lost electricity.

DTE said there are about 5,600 customers without power, and crews are working to figure out the cause of the outage. There were originally 14,500 customers without power.

The Clarkston fire chief said a warming station has opened at Fire Station 1 at 6500 Citation Drive. People are welcome at the station for as long as the power is out.

The cause of the outage is unknown, and it's unclear how long it will last, officials said.

