Three men sought in armed robbery at Livingston County Sprint store

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. - An armed robbery at the Sprint store in Livingston County’s Hartland Township at 3:30 p.m. Sunday drew troopers from the Michigan State Police Brighton Post.

The preliminary investigation indicates that three black men, wearing gloves and hooded sweatshirts, which covered their heads and lower faces, entered the store and immediately threatened the employee, pointing a long gun at him.

The trio took an undetermined amount of money and new cell phones before leaving.

Officials are asking anyone with information about the crime to contact the MSP Brighton Post at 810-227-1051.

The incident remains under investigation.

