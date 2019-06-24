Three wanted for stealing cigarette packages at Independence Township gas station

Deputies responded to a reported glass breakage alarm at the Sunoco Gas Station located in the 7600 block of south Ortonville Road on Sunday.

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are seaching for three people involved in a gas station burglary that happened Sunday.

After arriving, deputies discovered that the front door glass had been broken into. Deputies checked the interior of the building for intruders, but no one was located. Deputies reported that several packages of cigarettes had been taken from the display case.

The owner of the business was contacted. He responded to the scene to meet with deputies. A surveillance camera from inside the store recorded the incident.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark color Pontiac G6 Sedan. One of two robbers were seen breaking the door glass with a rock. On the same day a rock was used to break into another gas station in Rochester Hills.

The two robbers entered the store and placed an unknown quantity of cigarettes into a large plastic bag. A third person remained inside the vehicle. The suspect vehicle was last seen turning onto southbound I-75. An evidence technician responded to photograph and process the scene.

The first burglar is described as a white woman wearing a black sweatshirt with the word “Queen” in white lettering, a gray hat, light colored gloves and a bandana covering her face.

Police said the second burglar is a white man who was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, dark colored pants, a black mask covering his face and neon colored gloves.

A third person remained seated in the driver’s seat. He is believed to be heavy set.

If you have any information call 800-SPEAK-UP.



