Ticketmaster advises guests to print tickets for Jack White concert at Little Caesars Arena

DETROIT - Ticketmaster has urged guests to print physical tickets and not to rely on digital copies for the upcoming Jack White concert at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday.

Following January's announcement that no phones or cameras were allowed to be used at White's tour to promote his latest album, "Boarding House Reach," Ticketmaster has sent an email to fans, suggesting they print physical copies of their tickets.

"We are advising all guests to print physical tickets prior to arriving at the venue to ensure a smooth entry process," the email said.

How will a 'no-phone tour' work?

A statement released by White in January said, “Upon arrival at the venue, all phones and other photo or video-capturing gizmos will be secured in a Yondr pouch that will be unlocked at the end of the show. You keep your pouch-secured phone on you during the show and, if needed, can unlock your phone at any time in a designated Yondr Phone Zone located in the lobby or concourse.”

Anyone caught with a cellphone in the venue will be immediately ejected.

