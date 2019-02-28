Too busy to attend Ash Wednesday service? Southfield church to offer drive-thru ashes

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - St. David's Episcopal Church, located on 12 Mile Road, is offering drive-thru ashes for those unable to attend Ash Wednesday services.

A robed minister will be standing outside for several hours on March 6 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in front of St. David’s Episcopal Church ready to administer ashes to willing motorists.

St. David is also holding two indoor services on Ash Wednesday, one at noon and another at 7 p.m.

“Ash Wednesday is intended to provide a time of reflection and repentance for what we have done and what we have failed to do,” said the Very Rev. Chris Yaw, rector of St. David’s Parish. “We hope that drive-thru ashes can make the message and meaning of this day more accessible.”

