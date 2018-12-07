Topgolf's first Michigan location opens today in Auburn Hills

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. - Topgolf is finally opening in Michigan on Friday.

The sports entertainment venue announced in January that Auburn Hills will be the home of its first Michigan location, which will feature a 65,000 square foot venue.

The venue will open on Friday, Dec. 7.

The 16-acre property will be located along the southwest corner of I-75 and Joslyn Road. Topgolf estimates it will serve approximately 450,000 visitors in its first year of operation.

Lowe's was originally slated to take the 16 acre space between I-75 and Great Lakes Crossing Drive, but the project didn't move forward.

Topgolf currently had a virtual location at MGM Grand in Detroit.

HOURS OF OPERATION

Mon - Thurs: 9:00am - 11:00pm

Fri - Sat: 9:00am - 1:00am

Sun: 9:00am - 11:00pm

Local 4's Jamie Edmonds got a tour of the new location before it opens to the public. Watch her story in the video player above.

