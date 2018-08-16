Traffic for Woodward Dream Cruise arrives early in Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - The Woodward Dream Cruise is one of the biggest events of the summer in Metro Detroit, and even though it doesn't officially happen until Saturday, the traffic is already here.

As preparations continue for the Dream Cruise, Tim Horst, Dave Smolinski and Stanley Michalik are among the fans catching a glimpse of the cars.

"I'll tell you one thing, there sure are a lot of (Corvettes) going by," Horst said.

The three men prefer to stake out prime Dream Cruise real estate before the busy weekend.

"This week is when you cruise," Horst said. "Saturday is when you crawl."

The trio is part of the growing number of people turning the Dream Cruise into a weeklong event.

"I think it started last Saturday, really, and it's been going every night this week," Horst said.

"This is when I like to come down," Smolinski said. "It's not really crowded like it will get in the next day or two."

"It's not a one-day thing now," Michalik said. "It's snowballing into more."

Traffic was already slowing down Wednesday as car lovers lined up.

This weekend, hundreds of thousands of people will fill Woodward Avenue. People from across the world will show off their muscle cars and antiques, and remember their younger days.

"When we see one of the cars go by, we reminisce back in days when he had one, I had one, Stanley had one," Smolinski said.

While the men are watching the cars, others glance at Horst's orange beauty.

"That's just my '55 Chevy, that's all," Horst said.

