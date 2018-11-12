Troy police say 20-year-old man arrested after killing his aunt

TROY, Mich. - Troy police said a 20-year-old man was arrested Monday after allegedly killing his aunt, according to authorities.
Police said the incident happened on Shoreline Street.
Police described him as a thin, Indian man. He was wearing gray pants, an olive jacket, a dark T-shirt and hospital socks.
Officials previously said the man had killed his sister, but announced around 4 p.m. that it was his aunt.
The investigation is ongoing.
