Truck stolen 2 years ago located during illegal dumping investigation in Detroit

DETROIT - An alert Detroit resident who is known for keeping an eye out for people illegally dumping stumbled upon something big on the city's west side.

Jonathan Pommervile, known as Detroit's Camera Crusader against illegal dumping, has found just about everything dumped on Detroit streets.

Friday, he located a bunch of things dumped in Brightmoor and the people who did the dumping also dumped the truck they hauled it in.

There wasn't a plate on the truck and when police ran the vehicle identification number, they discovered the truck had been stolen. It has since been reunited with its rightful owner after being missing for two years. Her mail from two years ago was still in the truck.

Watch the video above for the full report.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.