Truckload of supplies from Detroit for victims of Florence arrives in North Carolina

WILMINGTON, North Carolina - A truckload of supplies donated from metro Detroit residents during the #Detroit2NC Stuff-a-Semi campaign for Hurricane Florence victims arrived at the Warner Temple AME Zion Church in Wilmington, North Carolina, last night around 6:30 p.m.

North Carolina-based Power Home Solar and Michigan-based Boost 1 Marketing partnered last Thursday for a #Detroit2NC Stuff-a-Semi campaign in Bingham Farms, Michigan, to collect a truckload of supplies to help North Carolina residents impacted by the flooding and damaging winds of Hurricane Florence.

The volunteers from Power Home Solar and Warner Temple Church unloaded six pallets of bottled water; more than 50 bags and two pallets of dog and cat food; over 300 cases of diapers; 250 boxes of toiletries; 60 boxes of cleaning supplies, disposable gloves, and paper products, and 100 large boxes full of backpacks and bags pre-packed with daily essentials sent from Michigan.

Some of the backpacks even included handmade cards with well wishes from Metro Detroit children to North Carolina storm victims.





Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.