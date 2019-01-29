University of Detroit Mercy to be closed Wednesday due to weather

DETROIT - The University of Detroit Mercy will be closed Wednesday due to the weather, school officials announced.

The McNichols, Corktown and Riverfront campuses will all be closed due to the dangerous temperatures approaching Metro Detroit.

All classes and business operations are included in the closure, the school announced.

Wayne State University will close at 4 p.m. Tuesday and also stay closed through Wednesday.

