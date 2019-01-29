Wayne State University to close at 4 p.m. Tuesday, stay closed Wednesday due to extreme weather

Light pole flags for Wayne State University in Detroit's Midtown. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Wayne State University will close at 4 p.m. Tuesday and remain closed through Wednesday due to extreme weather, school officials announced.

Monday's winter storm brought several inches of snow to Metro Detroit, and now wind chill temperatures well below zero are expected throughout the week.

Click here to read more about the dangerous temperatures.

Campus shuttles will run into 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to the school's website.

It's the second straight closure for Wayne State, which closed at 1:30 p.m. Monday due to snow.

The University of Detroit Mercy will also be closed Wednesday, officials announced.

