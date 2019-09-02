Unknown gunman wanted for shooting that injured Pontiac resident

PONTIAC, Mich. - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a nonfatal shooting that happened Sunday night and left a 22-year-old Pontiac resident injured.

Deputies responded to the area of Woodward Avenue and Osmun Street for a shooting at 8:25 p.m. Sunday.

After arriving, deputies located the victim, who had been shot twice. He was shot once in the arm and once in the leg, they said. As deputies were helping treat the victim’s injuries, his girlfriend arrived at the scene, driving her own vehicle, deputies said.

They said she drove the victim to St. Joseph’s Mercy Hospital for treatment. Deputies went to the hospital with the victim to investigate the shooting further.



The victim told deputies that he had been riding his minibike on Osmun Street near Hovey Street when he ran out of gas.

He said he called his girlfriend and asked her to come and pick him up.

As he waited curbside for his ride, an unidentified person drove by and shot him, he said. According to deputies, the victim was not cooperative and refused to elaborate on the details of the incident.

Deputies said they canvassed the area for witnesses. They said the people who were interviewed could only recall hearing several gunshots and the sound of a vehicle speeding away.

The victim is listed in stable condition at St. Joseph’s Mercy Hospital. An evidence technician responded to process the scene.

A Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit searched the surrounding area for any evidence related to the shooting but nothing was located, officials said.

Detectives said they were notified and will continue to investigate.

