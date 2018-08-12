US Steel releases statement on Zug Island steel mill explosion

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. - An explosion occurred Friday night at the United States Steel plant on Zug Island.

ORIGINAL STORY: Zug Island steel mill suffers explosion

Police and fire emergency crews were called to the scene after a furnace exploded.

A spokesperson for United States Steel released the following statement regarding the explosion:

"An incident occurred at our Great Lakes Works facility on Friday, August 10th. The issue occurred at the D4 Blast Furnace involving the dust catcher. 15 contracted Songer Services employees were taken to local hospitals. 12 were released, and 3 are receiving additional treatment. No U. S. Steel employees were injured in the incident. An investigation is ongoing at this time."

