DETROIT - The U.S. Women's National Team lost to Canada on Sunday at Little Caesars Arena in the final game of the 2019 Rivalry Series.

"This has been a great week of hockey here during the Rivalry Series," said Bob Corkum, U.S. Women's National Team head coach. "Of course we would like to have come out on top here at home in Detroit, but congratulations to Canada on the series win. We look forward to seeing them again at the world championship."

The final score was 2-0.

Click here for complete game statistics.