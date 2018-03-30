Vehicle stolen from dealership in Highland Park; 2 of 4 men in custody

A Chrysler Pacifica was stolen from a dealership in Highland Park on Friday, March 30, 2018. (WDIV)

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. - Two men were taken into custody Friday morning after a break-in at an auto dealership in Highland Park.

A brick was thrown through a window at Bill Snethkamp Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram Dealership on Woodward Avenue.

Four men allegedly went inside and drove out in a red Chrysler Pacifica minutes later. Police found the vehicle several blocks away where the four men fled on foot, authorities said.

Two of the four men were taken into custody.

No other information was made available.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.