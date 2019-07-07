Victims in Detroit triple shooting being treated for injuries

The shooter has been described as a tall, thin black man.

DETROIT - Victims of a triple nonfatal shooting that happened Sunday morning in the 7000 block of west McNichols Road near Monica Street are being treated for injuries.

The first victim is a 30-year-old. He was shot under the armpit and is currently in critical condition. The second victim, a 29-year-old woman, was shot in the right foot and is listed in stable condition. The third victim, a 48-year-old man, is also in stable condition.

Police said the shooter drove up to the area in a silver Chevy Impala and started shooting at the first victim, striking in the left armpit.

The second victim is a mechanic and was working on the third victim's vehicle when they were both shot. The shooter has been described as a tall, thin black man.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.