Video appearing to show Detroit fire squad dropping people off at Midtown bar raises questions

A video shot in Midtown Detroit on Thursday raised questions after it appeared to show a rescue squad dropping people off at a bar.

A rescue squad with the Detroit Fire Department was said to be in violation Thursday after video shot appeared to show it dropping off several people at a Midtown Detroit bar.

In the video, a Detroit Fire Department rescue squad is seen pulling up at the Old Miami bar and letting several people off. The people don't appear to be hurt and look as if they're on their way to continue enjoying the Tigers Opening Day.

The viewer who recorded the video sent it to Local 4 looking for answers.

Deputy Fire Commissioner David Fornell said the rescue squad was out on driver training and happened to stop by a firehouse near the ballpark. A retired firefighter was there with his family, and they were going to walk back to their car in Midtown in the rain.

"The officer, who has a big heart, said, 'Jump in we’ll take you,'” Fornell said.

Fornell said the rescue squad was not in service at the time and its firehouse is right around the corner from the Old Miami, but it was still a violation of the rules.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.