News

VIDEO: Armed robbery on Detroit's west side, police seek public assistance identifying culprits

By Dane Sager Kelly

Detroit police are seeking the public's assistance in locating and identifying two men wanted in connection with a robbery on Nov. 8, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating and identifying two unknown men wanted in connection with a robbery on the city's west side.

According to authorities, just before 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 8, two victims were walking to their car in the 2100 block of 14th Street when two men pulled up in a black Chrysler. The men stepped out of the vehicle and demanded the purses of the victims.

The victims attempted to flee, and one suspect produced a handgun and followed. The victims dropped their purses and ran. 

The two suspects were seen on camera later that day using one victim's credit card at a gas station.

Detroit police are seeking the public's assistance in locating and identifying two men wanted in connection with a robbery on Nov. 8, 2018. (WDIV)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Surveillance video of the robbery can be seen below.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.