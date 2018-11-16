VIDEO: Armed robbery on Detroit's west side, police seek public assistance identifying culprits

DETROIT - Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating and identifying two unknown men wanted in connection with a robbery on the city's west side.
According to authorities, just before 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 8, two victims were walking to their car in the 2100 block of 14th Street when two men pulled up in a black Chrysler. The men stepped out of the vehicle and demanded the purses of the victims.
The victims attempted to flee, and one suspect produced a handgun and followed. The victims dropped their purses and ran.
The two suspects were seen on camera later that day using one victim's credit card at a gas station.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
Surveillance video of the robbery can be seen below.
