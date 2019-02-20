VIDEO: Crazed deer tries to jump through windows of Pinckney school

PINCKNEY, Mich. - A woman captured video of a crazed deer running around an elementary school building and trying to jump through the windows in Pinckney.

Cheryl Schlickenmayer posted the above video of a deer jumping erratically against the windows of Navigator Upper Elementary School in Pinckney.

"I heard a bang and this was why: This deer was trying to get in and the little kids were laughing -- craziest thing," Schlickenmayer said.

You can watch the full video at the top of this page.

