DETROIT - Fire crews rescued a family trapped in floodwaters Tuesday night.

The rescue happened on the westbound I-94 exit ramp to Beaubien Street at about 10 p.m.

The family, from Grosse Pointe, became trapped in about two feet of water. Fire crews pushed the car out of the water and up the ramp to safety.

Watch the video here:

