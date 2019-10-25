VIDEO: Detroit police seek public's assistance identifying man involved in fatal shooting

DETROIT - Police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate two men involved in a fatal shooting that occurred on Detroit's east side.

According to authorities, just after 9 p.m. Thursday, a 46-year-old man and a passenger were sitting inside a vehicle in the 18900 block of Hayes Street when a man carrying a gun approached him. The 46-year-old exited the vehicle and wrestled with the gunman over the weapon as another man entered the passenger side. Police said the second man had an altercation with the passenger, who was fatally shot. Both gunmen fled the location.

The investigation is ongoing.

Surveillance video of one of the gunmen can be seen above.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2279 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.