VIDEO: Local 4 speaks with Alysa Liu, the youngest U.S. senior ladies figure skating national champ

DETROIT - Local 4 spoke with American figure skater Alysa Liu on Sunday at Little Caesars Arena during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

Alysa became the youngest senior ladies figure skating national champion Friday when she beat Bradie Tennell.

Alysa is 13 years old, beating Tara Lipinksi, who was 14 when she won the title in 1997.

Age restrictions on the international level prevent Alysa from progressing. In her place, Tennell and Mariah Bell will compete in Japan.

