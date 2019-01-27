VIDEO: Local 4 speaks with American figure skaters Karina Manta, Joseph Johnson

DETROIT - On Friday night, Local 4 spoke with American figure skaters Karina Manta and Joseph Johnson at Little Caesars Arena during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

Manta and Johnson are the first high-level skating partnership where both parties are openly a part of the LGBTQ communities.

Manta came out as bisexual in October in a video on her Instagram, while Johnson has been vocal about his sexuality on social media.

The two have quickly become fan favorites among viewers. Jamie Edmonds spoke with them about their identity transparency and travel woes due to the last week's heavy snowfall closing Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport.

