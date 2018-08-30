Video shows dramatic high-speed chase, rollover crash involving masked Livonia bank robber

LIVONIA, Mich. - A masked bank robbery suspect was taken into custody after leading police on a high-speed chase and rolling off an exit ramp, police said.

Livonia officers responded to reports of a robbery at the Community Financial Credit Union at 34000 West Seven Mile Road around 9 a.m. Thursday.

Surveillance video shows a masked man walking into the credit union, jumping on a counter, pulling out a gun and announcing a robbery, police said. He escaped the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

A Livonia officer found a man matching his description driving a white sedan near Farmington and Schoolcraft roads. He fled west on I-96, according to the officer.

The chase continued onto westbound M-14, but when the driver tried to exit at Ford Road, he lost control and rolled off the ramp, the video shows.

You can see dramatic dashcam video of the chase above.

The man got out of the car and tried to flee on foot, but he was taken into custody by Livonia officers, according to authorities.

Police said he had two guns when he was arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.

