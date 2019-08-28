Video shows invader creeping through Troy home before touching sleeping woman, police say

TROY, Mich. - New video shows an invader creeping around the inside of a Troy home before a sleeping woman felt him touch her leg in the middle of the night, according to police.

Authorities said the man wandered around the home for about 10 minutes Aug. 19 before touching the woman.

The woman told police she was asleep around 2 a.m. at her home in the 700 block of Amberwood Drive when she felt someone touch her leg.

When she screamed, someone ran out of the room, police said.

"She was the one who woke us all up and was screaming for our parents," the woman's sister, Tina, said. "We all grabbed butcher knives. We didn't know what to expect. She woke up when he touched her."

Surveillance video shows the man moving around the house, and at one point stopping to look at the woman's mother, who was sleeping on the couch, officials said.

Authorities said the man entered the home twice -- first around 12:40 a.m. and again around 2 a.m. He went undetected the first time inside the home, authorities said.

Police believe the man entered the home through a basement door. Nothing was stolen, police said.

Officers tracked the man with a K-9 unit through neighboring yards, but he was not found.

The man was 18 to 25 years old with a thin build. He was possibly wearing glasses and a white T-shirt, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Troy police at 248-524-3458.

Below is video of the man walking around the home at 12:42 a.m. The video also shows a possible car involved in the case.

