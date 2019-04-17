Video shows stabbing of River Rouge gas station clerk by man trying to steal candy bar

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. - New video has been released of a vicious fight between a River Rouge gas station clerk and a man who stabbed him while trying to steal a candy bar, police said.

Mohamed Al-Hachami spoke with Local 4 from his hospital bed, saying he shouldn't be alive.

"I really did think I was going to die," Al-Hachami said.

Security camera video shows Al-Hachami in a fight with a repeat shoplifter last week, police said. He was slashed across the neck and stabbed in the leg, according to authorities.

Al-Hachami lost so much blood, he nearly died, health officials said.

The 22-year-old college student spent days in the intensive care unit, needing surgery to repair the damage.

"It was crazy," Al-Hachima said. "It will stay with me the rest of my life."

Al-Hachami had only been working at the River Rouge Citgo gas station for a short time. He said he was instructed by the shop owner not to allow anyone to steal from the store.

Al-Hachima also said the gas station owner told him he doesn't have workers' compensation insurance to help with his mounting medical bills.

GoFundMe information: Mohamed Alhachami Surgery & Therapy Medical Bill

