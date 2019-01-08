Video shows truck traveling wrong way on I-75 before striking Michigan family's SUV

Video shows a pickup truck traveling the wrong way on I-75 in Kentucky moments before it struck the SUV carrying a Michigan family of five on Sunday.

All five members of the Abbas family, of Northville, Mich., were killed in the crash. The driver of the pickup truck also was killed. Police believe the man, identified as 41-year-old Joey Lee Bailey, of Georgetown, Ky. According to his obituary, Bailey worked as a Stamping Operator for Toyota Manufacturing. Authorities believe he may have been drunk at the time of the crash.

Family members said the Abbas family wasn't even supposed to be traveling Sunday morning, but their vacation in Florida was pushed back a day. The family were traveling on I-75 in Lexington, returning to Michigan from the trip to Florida, when they were hit. The pickup truck was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-75.

The family has deep ties to Dearborn and was well-known in the Muslim community. Issam Abbas, 42, was a lawyer and a realtor. Rima Abbas, 38, was a doctor. Both were professionally successful and respected, according to friends.

The couple and their three children -- Ali Abbas, 14; Isabella Abbas, 13; and Giselle Abbas, 7 -- were killed in the crash. The children all attended Northville schools.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday at the Islamic Center of America in Dearborn.

