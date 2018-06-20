Video shows woman assaulting another woman overnight in Ferndale alley

Ferndale police are searching for a woman who assaulted another woman in an alley. (WDIV)

FERNDALE, Mich. - Ferndale police are searching for a woman caught on video assaulting another woman in an alley.

Officials said the incident happened around 1:45 a.m. June 3 in the Woodward Avenue alley between Ardmore Drive and College Street.

In the video, a woman in white pants can be seen shoving another woman multiple times.

Witnesses said the woman in white pants claimed to be a Ferndale resident.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Ferndale Police Department at 248-541-3650.

