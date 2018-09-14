VIDEO: Southfield police seek public's assistance identifying larceny suspect

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a man wanted in connection with a theft that occurred early Thursday morning.

According to authorities, the man gained access to a vehicle parked in the 19000 block of Hickory Leaf Street at about 2 a.m. and stole several credit cards and miscellaneous identification it.

This incident is under investigation by the Southfield Police Department. Anyone who has any information regarding the identity of the man is asked to call 248-796-5500.



