Vigil held for 3-year-old killed in wrong-way Detroit collision

DETROIT - A vigil was held in Detroit Friday night near the intersection of 7 Mile Road and Hayes Street where a 3-year-old boy was killed in a car crash.

A devastated family tried to make sense of the tragedy that tore the family apart.

ORIGINAL STORY: Mother accused of driving drunk in wrong-way Detroit crash that killed 3-year-old boy

The mother of the boy who died is currently in custody due to the collision that took Michael Jones' life.

"We may not understand it, God, but this baby we know is resting in heaven," a community member said. "We just pray that he didn't suffer."

Video of the incident shows the 27-year-old woman's minivan speeding in the wrong direction before crashing, police said.

WATCH: Video shows minivan speeding wrong way on 7 Mile Road before fatal crash

Michael's mother was taken into custody on suspicion of drunken driving.

The van she was driving slammed into another car after running a red light. Police said Michael was in a car seat but it ejected from the van before being run over.

At the memorial, friends and family tried to shine a different light on the situation, lighting candles for both mother and son and releasing balloons in Michael's memory.

Smith said not everyone in the family was ready to be at the vigil.

"This is a beautiful turnout for the immediate family," Michael's aunt Jacqueline Smith said. "But, there is a lot of the family that is not here that is grieving."

There were few dry eyes.

"He was a sweet, sweet angelic child. A very soft spirit, funny, loving, had a beautiful smile, very smart," Smith said. "It's a tragedy, a tragic loss."

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.