Vigil held for man killed in Eastpointe hit-and-run

EASTPOINTE, Mich. - Friends and family gathered Saturday night to honor the life of Ervin Smith, a Warren resident who was killed Thursday in what police think was a hit-and-run.

Police said the crash occurred on 10 Mile Road near Dale Avenue just before 11 p.m. Smith was riding a motorcycle westbound on 10 Mile Road when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed. Witnesses reported seeing a black GMC Envoy leaving the scene. Police believe the GMC was involved.

Smith was transported to Ascension St. John Hospital on Moross Road in Detroit, where he died.

Friends and family members assembled where he crashed to remember him for who he was -- a man who loved his family and would give the shirt off his back.

"He was taken way too fast from us," said Smith's cousin, Grant Henson. "He was just a great person and I'm going to miss him dearly."

Family members urge the driver of the Envoy to turn themselves in.

Anyone with information regarding Smith's collision or who knows the whereabouts of a black GMC Envoy with potential front-end damage is asked to contact the Eastpointe Police Department at 586-445-5100.

A fundraiser has been set up to help the family pay funeral costs. You can donate through Facebook here or through GoFundMe here.

