Volunteers help deliver 3,500 hot meals on Easter Sunday to Detroit area senior adults

DETROIT - On Easter Sunday volunteers helped prepare, package and deliver 3,500 hot meals to Detroit area senior adults.

Meal deliveries were made from 12 different community sites to seniors.

The Meals on Wheels initiative is part of a more than 30 year tradition to provide meals on four holidays each year--times when meals are not covered by federal allocations.

Local 4 talked to volunteers this morning. Watch the video above to see the hard working volunteers in action.

