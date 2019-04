DETROIT - Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Detroit on Wednesday.

The White House said Pence will participate in a Trump Victory event and tour the Ford Motor Company Dearborn Truck Plant.

Pence will deliver remarks at an auto industry discussion of the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Pence was last in Michigan on October 2018.

